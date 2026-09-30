2 CISF officers booked for alleged corruption at BCCL unit in Dhanbad

Both the CISF officers were suspended in March following an internal departmental inquiry. (Representational image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers posted at the CISF Unit, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Dhanbad, over alleged corrupt practices and financial irregularities.

The First Information Report (FIR) names Om Kumar Tanwar, the then deputy commandant, CISF unit, BCCL, and Raj Laxmi Verma, the then inspector/executive at the same unit, as accused based on a complaint lodged on February 25.

Both the officers were earlier suspended in March following an internal departmental inquiry.

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According to the FIR, the allegations were backed by documents submitted by Madan Singh of the All India Coal Mines Union, Jharkhand, and a pen drive said to contain three audio clips allegedly of voices resembling the suspended CISF officers.