2 CISF officers booked for alleged corruption at BCCL unit in Dhanbad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers posted at the CISF Unit, Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Dhanbad, over alleged corrupt practices and financial irregularities.
The First Information Report (FIR) names Om Kumar Tanwar, the then deputy commandant, CISF unit, BCCL, and Raj Laxmi Verma, the then inspector/executive at the same unit, as accused based on a complaint lodged on February 25.
Both the officers were earlier suspended in March following an internal departmental inquiry.
According to the FIR, the allegations were backed by documents submitted by Madan Singh of the All India Coal Mines Union, Jharkhand, and a pen drive said to contain three audio clips allegedly of voices resembling the suspended CISF officers.
The FIR stated that Singh had alleged that CISF officers and personnel posted at the BCCL unit in Dhanbad were involved in corrupt practices and undesirable activities. A departmental inquiry was subsequently conducted, which, according to the FIR, revealed serious financial irregularities on the part of the accused officers.
The FIR further records that the pen drive allegedly contained voices resembling those of Tanwar and Verma. The original complaint by the CISF vigilance officer, Singh’s complaint, the pen drive, and CDs have been made part of the FIR.