Dhanani, Hardik demand crop insurance payment for farmers

LEADER OF Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani and quota-leader-turned-politician, Hardik Patel led different rallies and public meetings organised by Congress in Saurashtra to demand compensation for farmers whose crops have been damaged by unseasonal or excessive rainfall.

Dhanani also said that the Rs700 core relief package announced by the state government for rain-hit farmers was an “insult” to them. “There are 49 lakh farmers in Gujarat and Rs 700 crore package translates to only Rs 1,200 per farmer. Private insurance companies have been paid Rs 15,000 crore premium by the farmers, the state government and the Central government over the past three years. It seems that the government is playing a joke with the farmers by announcing a package of such an insignificant amount,” Dhanani said in a statement.

He further said that the farmers here have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore and demanded that the state government announces a package of Rs 15,000 crore and directs the insurance companies to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the farmers towards their crop insurance payout. Dhanani led a Janvedana Andolan, a rally to draw attention of the government towards the Indian economy, price rise, unemployment, excessive rainfall during monsoon and the ongoing spell of unseasonal rain in the state.

“Farmers of Gujarat have not been paid their crop insurance dues despite they having paid premium and their crop having been completely damaged due to excessive rain. Nor have farmers been paid any compensation against damage to their crops caused by excessive and unseasonal rain,” Dhanani said while addressing a rally before submitting a memorandum to Junagadh district collector. Dhanani was joined by local Congress MLAs Harshad Ribadiya, Bhikha Joshi and Babubhai Vaja.

Incidentally, many districts of Saurashtra, including Junagadh, experienced unseasonal rain in the last week of October and first week of this month due to cyclones Kyyar and Maha.

Meanwhile, Hardik Patel led Khedut Satyagraha, a dharna organised by Congress in Padadhari in Rajkot district during the day. Patel said that his party demands farm loan waiver and due insurance payout to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). He also claimed that farmers were committing suicide in the state due to “anti-farmer policies of the state government”.

“Due to anti-farmer policies of the BJP government in the state, four farmers have committed suicide in the last 10 days in Gujarat. This is a grave indication for all of us,” Patel posted on his official twitter handle after the demonstration. Patel was joined by local Congress MLA Lalit Kagathara in the dharna.