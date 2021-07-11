Dhami seeks PM counsel on Kanwar, Char Dham yatra

Uttarakhand chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and sought his guidance on Kanwar Yatra and Char Dham Yatra. The CM also discussed both the issues with Home Minister Amit Shah.

This is Dhami’s first Delhi visit after taking oath as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand’s Urban Development Department had recently issued an order prohibiting Kanwar Yatra this year in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Dhami had on Thursday in a meeting directed officials to hold detailed discussions with other states and consider all aspects before taking a decision on the yatra.

According to a release, the CM had a discussion with PM over preparations being done in the wake of third wave of covid pandemic, Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra.

In the meeting that lasted for one hour and fifteen minutes, Dhami invited the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stones of development projects in Kedarnath shrine. He also requested the PM to establish an AIIMS in Kumaon region.

Last month, the then Tirath Singh Rawat government had announced a schedule for opening Char Dham Yatra in two phases, despite a stay from the High Court on the cabinet decision that government had taken on June 25 to open the yatra. The government later changed its decision and suspended the yatra until next orders citing court order.

Later, during his meeting with Shah, Dhami appealed him to withdraw the ‘inner-line permit’ (ILP) system in Niti Valley of Chamoli district and Nelang Valley of Uttarkashi district for better border management and expansion of tourism and other economic activities in villages located there.