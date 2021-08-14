Dhami appoints 6 PROs — 3 to coordinate with RSS affiliates

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appointed six public relation officers (PROs) — three in the CM’s office, two in the CM’s constituency and another to dispose of public complaints.

This comes days after several RSS functionaries stressed on the need for coordination between officials and RSS workers, during a meeting with the CM and senior leaders of the BJP.

As per an order dated August 6, three PROs appointed in the CM’s office, who are assigned the task to coordinate with functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, its affiliates and the BJP, come from an RSS background. Three other PROs had been associated with the BJP.

A senior government official confirmed that the word “Sangh” mentioned in the order refers to the RSS.

“Matters related to RSS and its affiliated bodies, along with BJP, come to the CM and government departments. A person who holds experience of working with these organisations can deal with their functionaries and coordinate with administrative officials for disposal in a better way,” an official said.

“Usually, we are okay with speaking to any officer. But if there is a particular person in the CM’s office to receive our phone calls, letters and look after redressal of the issues raised by us, it makes the disposal smoother,” said an RSS functionary.

Bhajram Panwar, who will work from the camp office at the CM’s residence, will coordinate with the “Sangh”, BJP and affiliated organisations and maintain the CM’s itinerary for events related to these organisations. Gaurav Singh will operate from the CM’s Secretariat office, look after disposal and monitoring of works related to the BJP and affiliated organisations, and coordinate with elected representatives. Rajesh Sethi will work from the Vidhan Sabha camp office and coordinate with central and Dehradun office-bearers of the “Sangh” and BJP, besides looking after financial assistance to affiliated organisations.

According to sources, Panwar was earlier the RSS zila pracharak of Bageshwar, Gaurav served as nagar karyawah in western UP and Sethi was sampark pramukh in Dehradun.

The other three PROs — Pramod Joshi, Nandan Singh Bist and Mulayam Singh Rawat — had been affiliated to the BJP. Joshi and Bist will look after works related to the CM’s constituency, while Rawat will go through public complaints and suggestions.