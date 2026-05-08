Dhaka raises ‘push-in’ issue, India seeks faster repatriation of illegal Bangladeshis

INDIA ON Thursday raised the issue of repatriation of illegal Bangladesh nationals and expressed hope that Dhaka will expedite nationality verification so that repatriation can take place smoothly. The development comes days after the BJP won a landslide victory in West Bengal.

A day after the Bengal election results, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was quoted in the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s official Facebook page as saying that Dhaka will take action if “push-in” incidents occur amid the change of power in the bordering state.

At the weekly media briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “These comments (by Bangladesh’s minister) must be seen in the context of the core issue of repatriation of illegal Bangladeshis from India. This requires cooperation from Bangladesh. Over 2,862 cases of nationality verification are pending with Bangladesh, some for over five years. Our policy is that all illegal foreign nationals staying in India must be repatriated as per our laws, procedure and established bilateral arrangements. We expect Bangladesh to expedite nationality verification so that repatriation of illegal immigrants can take place in a smooth manner.”