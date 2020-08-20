Dhaka raises concern on ‘rise in killings at border by BSF, Indian nationals’

Harsh Vardhan Shringla with Masud Bin Momen, in Dhaka, Wednesday. (PTI)

Bangladesh on Wednesday expressed “deep concern” at the rise in killings at the Indo-Bangladesh border by “BSF or Indian nationals” during the first half of this year, a Bangladesh foreign ministry statement said on Wednesday.

This was one of the key points raised by Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen during the meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday.

“Bangladesh flagged that this is in violation of all bilateral agreements and that the Indian Border Security Force must be duly urged to exercise maximum restraint. The Indian side assured that the BSF authorities have been sensitised of the matter and the issue will be discussed in detail at the DG level talks between BGB and BSF to be hosted by Dhaka next month,” the Bangladesh Foreign ministry said.

Shringla met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.

Momen also requested Shringla to expedite the return of the Tabligh members from Bangladesh who were impacted by the lockdown in India, the statement said. “Request was also made for early release of the 25 Bangladeshi fishermen who are in custody in Dhubri district of Assam. Indian side assured that the matter has been addressed and the Bangladeshi nationals would be able to return soon,” the statement said.

The statement said that both sides expressed satisfaction that even during the pandemic, the two countries have maintained a high level of engagement on various areas of cooperation. Important developments include conducting the first trial run for trans-shipment of Indian cargo through Bangladesh under the Agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla port, it said.

Momen stated that Bangladesh is ready to collaborate in the development of Covid vaccine, including its trial, and looks forward to early affordable availability of the vaccine when it is ready, the statement said.

Both Foreign Secretaries agreed that greater attention is required to accord more impetus to the development projects in Bangladesh under the Indian Lines of Credit, the statement said.

