Dhaka, Delhi move to resume full-scale visa operations

Moving to normalise ties after months of turmoil in the recent past, Delhi and Dhaka are taking the first step forward with full-scale resumption of visa services. While Bangladesh has resumed visas for Indian citizens across all categories, India is aiming at gradual resumption of visa operations over the next few weeks, The Indian Express has learnt.

When Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was in India last month, visa normalisation was among the key points raised by Dhaka. While all Bangladesh visa centres in India, including the High Commission in New Delhi and consular divisions in Kolkata, Agartala, Mumbai and Chennai, are now functional, Dhaka has sought early reciprocation by Delhi on the visa issue.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah said, “After the visa operations at some of our centres had to be held in abeyance in December last year, they were restored in February.”

In February, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Dhaka as part of the Indian delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to attend the swearing-in of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

From the time the new BNP government has taken charge, Delhi and Dhaka have been taking steps to recalibrate ties strained by the hostility of the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Once visa processes on both sides are normalised, Delhi and Dhaka will look at other points of convergence including economic ties and energy connectivity. High-level political engagements, sources said, could also be worked out in the coming weeks.

Recently, India transported diesel to Bangladesh to alleviate its energy shortage in the wake of the West Asia war.

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Government sources in New Delhi said though the visa services for Bangladesh citizens were severely hit in the wake of security concerns that emerged last year, these were never completely shut down. “Considerations were made on a case-to-case basis, especially for those dealing with medical or family emergencies.”

Efforts are underway for Indian visa operations to gradually resume, the sources said.

As per estimates, visa services for Bangladeshi nationals to visit India are presently working at around 15-20% of the pre-December 2025 capacity, and medical/family visas are being prioritised over other categories.

With new Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi taking over soon, it is expected that full-scale resumption of visa services will be effected soon by India.

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According to figures provided by the Bangladesh High Commission to The Indian Express, over 13,000 visas have been issued to Indian citizens over the last two months since the operations were resumed around February 20. These include various categories: business, tourism, medical and for those wanting to travel across the border to meet family members.

While there is no strict distinction, officials said Indian nationals mostly apply for business and tourist visas in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. A sizeable section applies at consular sections in Kolkata and Agartala for family reasons.

On the other hand, Bangladesh accounts for over 20% of India’s foreign tourist arrivals – medical treatment, business and visiting friends/family form a significant portion with West Bengal being a primary destination. In 2023, around 21.2 lakh visitors from Bangladesh came to India, as per official statistics, while the number dropped marginally to 17.5 lakh in 2024.

In 2025, Bangladeshi tourist arrivals to India dropped sharply to 4.7 lakh, largely due to political tensions and visa restrictions. Visa appointments were curtailed in mid-2024 after violent protests outside India’s missions in Chittagong and Sylhet.