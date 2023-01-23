DGPs’ meet: Agencies talk ways to tackle Khalistan extremism

Overhauling the jails in Punjab, scrutiny of radical funding and check on weapon proliferation from across the border were some of the suggestions discussed by intelligence agencies on ways to tackle Khalistan extremism, on the last day of the annual All-India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Delhi, The Indian Express has learnt.

Addressing the conference at the National Agricultural Science Complex in Pusa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said police forces should be made more sensitive and trained in emerging technologies while further strengthening traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols. He also stressed the importance of National Data Governance Framework for easing data exchange across agencies.

Khalistan extremism emerged as a key security concern at the conference and was discussed by the Border Security Force, Intelligence agencies, National Investigation Agency and Punjab police. “It was told that there has been an increase in smuggling of weapons from Pakistan and attempts are being made to destabilise Punjab by activating the front of Khalistan extremism. Even NIA and Punjab police have found in their investigations that Pakistan and abroad-based terrorists are using local gangsters to execute their terror plans,” a source said.

The conference covered various aspects of policing and national security, including counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency and cybersecurity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among others, attended the three-day meet, officials said.

The BSF, which is responsible for safeguarding the 553-km-long tough and challenging India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, informed in the conference that its personnel had detected 22 drones, seized 316.988 kg of heroin, 67 weapons and 850 rounds in different incidents/raids in the last year. As many as 47 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were spotted in 2020, 64 in 2021 and around 200 were spotted in 2022.

“It was suggested in the conference that to take strict action against Khalistan extremism they have to first overhaul of all the jails in Punjab and other connected states. They should also do a scrutiny of radical funding as who are the senders and receivers, sanitise Indian cyberspace, shoot down more drones and curb weapon proliferation,” the source said.

PM Modi suggested prison reforms to improve jail management and discussed strengthening of border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials. He suggested replicating the model of the DGPs/IGPs meet at state and district levels for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices. The conference concluded with the PM giving Police Medals for Distinguished Services to the awardees.