DGP working like Congress agent, allowing protests against BJP leaders: Ashwani Sharma

AFTER CALLING Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta a “Congress worker” who was “allowing agitations against BJP leaders”, state BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday said that he along with his core group will be going to meet the former Monday morning.

In Ludhiana Sunday afternoon, Sharma said, “Though DGP is working more like a Congress agent, we will still be meeting him on Monday to wake them up, also to get our democratic rights to organise our programs at public places. Enough is enough. After meeting him, if needed, we can meet the Governor of Punjab as well. Later we will do a meeting of our party and announce details of our political programs to be conducted in the entire state.”

“Dharnas have been organised outside the houses of 31 BJP leaders several days now and their privacy has been lost. Will the DGP allow me to sit on a 24×7 dharna outside his house? So how come…few people are sitting outside the houses of our BJP leaders…using foul language…and there is no check over it? This will not work. This Punjab is mine…BJP is farmers’ friend and our PM can never make any such law which is not in favour of farmers.”

He further said: “Even when GST was implemented, people had doubts but now the industry is happy with it…so far over 40 amendments have happened in GST. Government is open-minded. We appeal to all Kisan unions that they should leave their stubbornness…they should come to the table and talk to get solutions to their problems.”

Sharma added, “The BJP’s government is in many states…do opposition parties have no right to do their programmes in those states? So why can’t we do any programmes? Police here do not let us organise any programme. On December 25, we had organised programmes at 482 locations in small gatherings. Out of these, at 150 places, PM’s address was to be watched live on a big screen, but we faced disruptions at 27 places. At many locations, police came inside the venues and told us to wind up the programmes as farmers have come outside to protest…They escort miscreants whom they call farmers to our venues…hence they (police) are the ones who are supporting the protests against us under the shadow of Amarinder-led Congress government.”

Protests happened in Bathinda, Phagwara, Kotkapura, Fazilka, Mukerian and many other places, he claimed. “The protesters can never be farmers. They are the goons favoured by the state government. We cannot tolerate this anymore. We have been watching this tamasha for the past 3 months as protesters are sitting outside houses of our BJP leaders and we are still tolerating them. What sort of democracy is this? They can do protests, dharnas against farm laws, we cannot do any small or big program at any public place or even inside our houses. Last week protesters sat on the wall of our BJP leader’s house in Patiala when a meeting was being conducted inside his house. He has grown up children in his house. Can’t he organise any meeting? Congress is responsible for all these protests and not the farmers.”

When asked, whether BJP will demand implementation of President ‘s Rule in Punjab over law and order, he said, “We never said this…we want the government to complete its term till 2022 and let people give them the verdict in next election. We want the law and order situation to be maintained which is not happening as of now.”

Reacting to the registration of FIRs against unidentified persons in Bathinda for ransacking a BJP venue on December 25, Sharma said, “We had given names of two Congressmen, Bobby Jindal and Makhan Lal, who instigated the protesters to attack our workers and damage our office including former PM’s picture. However, police lodged FIR against 30-40 unidentified persons. I reject that FIR and it has been done once again to protect the Congressmen who were behind this incident.”

Meanwhile, Sharma had gone to Bathinda Saturday and returned from there at 3 am Sunday, after an FIR was registered, as he had said he will not move from Bathinda till the time an FIR is not lodged.

He said, “If our blood can bring peace in Punjab, we are ready for it. We will not do anything to disturb the peace of Punjab. Our PM brought laurels for the country internationally and at toll plazas his picture is being disrespected. What sort of aandolan is this? Anti-social elements are doing all such activities under political patronage but calling themselves farmers. Farmers never do such things. ”

While SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has also been speaking up against the farm laws, Sharma did not mention the party.