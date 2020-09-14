DGP asked to draw up plan in 3 days for new UP special force

CM Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Around a fortnight after the state government issued a notification on forming the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (SSF), Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi Sunday directed the Director-General of Police to prepare a road map in the next three days.

The government aims to form the force in the next three months with 9,900 personnel in the first phase. On the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force, SSF will be responsible for security of vital government and private buildings, and industrial establishments.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) Act, 2020, the force will not require magistrate’s order or warrants to make an arrest or conduct searches. Its powers will be governed by a set of rules made by the state government.

Awasthi said the DGP was a sent a copy of the Act on Friday and directed to ensure effective working of the force.

“The UPSSF has got the nod from the DGP. This force will be deployed at places such as metro rail, airports, industrial institutions, courts, religious places, banks and other financial institutions. The headquarters will be in Lucknow, and an ADG-level officer will head the force. Initially, five battalions will be formed,” said Awasthi. It was added that private firms can also hire the services of the force at a fixed cost, and the DGP can give his approval for the same.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on 26 June announced the formation of the force. The force is claimed to be a dream project of the chief minister.

Awasthi said 9,919 SSF personnel would be deployed within three months in the first phase, following which 1,913 more posts will be created.

