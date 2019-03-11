DGCA to order additional guidelines for operating Boeing 737Max aircraft

In the wake of the deadly Eithopian ET-302 flight crash, India’s Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Monday said that it will soon issue new instructions on Boeing 737 MAX planes being operated by domestic airlines. DGCA officials said that the matter regarding safety issues post accident of the Ethiopian Airline Boeing 737-800MAX is being reviewed.

The Indian regulator is likely to issue additional instructions either by tonight or Tuesday morning for Indian operators. It is to be noted that Jet Airways and SpiceJet operate the Boeing 737-800MAX aircraft in its fleet and has been asked to provide information to the DGCA about the same.

Jet Airways has recently placed orders for 225 737 MAX planes with Boeing and some have already been delivered. Meanwhile, SpiceJet, which has embarked on ambitious expansion plans, has a deal with Boeing for up to 205 aircraft, including at least 155 737 MAX 8 planes. As of now, SpiceJet operates 13 737 MAX 8 planes and Jet Airways has 8 such aircraft in their fleets, as per data available with planespotters, PTI reported.

Last December, the DGCA asked Jet Airways and SpiceJet to immediately report any “abnormal” issues related to the MAX plane’s Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), following the Lion Air crash.

The 737 line has been one of the best selling aircraft to come out of the Boeing assembly and is likely to affect the business plan for the company. After the crash in Ethiopia, Boeing, on Sunday, said it was deeply saddened. “A Boeing technical team will be travelling to the crash site to provide technical assistance under the direction of the Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau and US National Transportation Safety Board,” the aircraft maker said in a statement.

China orders to ground Boeing 737MAX aircraft

A day after the fatal crash of the Ethiopian flight to Nairobi, regulators ordered Chinese airlines to suspend their Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft operations by 6 p.m. (1000 GMT). The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said in a statement it would notify airlines as to when they could resume flying the jets after contacting Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to ensure flight safety.