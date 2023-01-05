Air India urination incident: DGCA terms conduct of airline ‘unprofessional’, serves notices to officials, crew

In its showcause notice to Air India for the November 26 urination incident on its New York-Delhi flight, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Thursday said the conduct of the airline appears to be “unprofessional”, and has led to a systemic failure.

On November 26, 2022, an allegedly inebriated male passenger onboard the airline’s New York-Delhi AI-102 flight urinated on an elderly woman.

The incident came to the DGCA’s notice on January 4. “… On the basis of reply of the airline, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger on-board have not been complied with,” news agency PTI quoted the DGCA as saying.

“The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure,” the DGCA statement added.

Questioning Air India’s negligence, the DGCA asked why action should not be taken against the airline’s officials and crew for dereliction of duty.

In a statement shared by news agency ANI, DGCA said, “A show cause notice has been issued to the Accountable Manager of Air India, the Director of in-flight Services of Air India, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.”

According to Delhi police, which has filed an FIR against the accused, the man allegedly got drunk and urinated but left without facing any action from the airline. The woman, in her 70s, later wrote to Air India group chairman N Chandrasekaran.

In her letter to Chandrasekaran, the woman alleged that a drunk co-passenger had urinated on her and exposed himself. “My clothes, shoes, and bag were soaked in urine. The stewardess followed me to the seat, verified that it smelled of urine, and sprayed disinfectant on my bag and shoes…,” read the letter.

The woman’s letter added that she had to wait for around five hours before her seat was changed.

The airline has been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, another episode of a drunk male passenger allegedly urinating on a female passenger’s blanket on December 6 was reported on the Air India’s Paris-Delhi flight but there was no penal action after he gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)