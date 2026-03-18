Air travel gets a flyer-first push: 60% free seats, families to sit together under new rules

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In a fresh push to improve customer comfort, transparency and consistency in airline operations, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued new directions through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Under the revised norms, airlines must keep at least 60% of seats on every flight free of charge to ensure equitable access. Travellers booked under the same PNR are to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats.
The regulator has also asked carriers to make the transport of sports gear and musical instruments more transparent and passenger-friendly, while continuing to follow safety and operational rules. Airlines have been directed to publish clear and transparent policies governing the carriage of pets.
In a statement, the ministry said that the instructions will ensure strict compliance with the passenger rights framework, particularly in situations involving flight delays, cancellations and denied boarding. Airlines must prominently display passenger rights on their websites, mobile applications, booking portals and airport counters. They are also required to communicate passenger entitlements in regional languages to widen awareness and accessibility.
The Ministry said it remains focused on improving the overall travel experience, promoting transparency, reducing grievances and maintaining the highest safety standards across the aviation ecosystem in India.
India has become the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, with flying increasingly within reach for more people as regional connectivity expands under the UDAN scheme. Airports across the country are now handling more than five lakh passengers every day, underscoring the sector’s sharp growth trajectory.
Passenger convenience remains the top focus for the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which has rolled out a series of traveller-friendly measures to make journeys smoother. These include UDAN Yatri Cafes offering affordable food options, Flybrary facilities that provide free access to books, and complimentary Wi-Fi services at airports.
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