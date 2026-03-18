Air travel gets a flyer-first push: 60% free seats, families to sit together under new rules

In a fresh push to improve customer comfort, transparency and consistency in airline operations, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued new directions through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Under the revised norms, airlines must keep at least 60% of seats on every flight free of charge to ensure equitable access. Travellers booked under the same PNR are to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats.

The regulator has also asked carriers to make the transport of sports gear and musical instruments more transparent and passenger-friendly, while continuing to follow safety and operational rules. Airlines have been directed to publish clear and transparent policies governing the carriage of pets.