Flyers to be deboarded, tagged ‘unruly’ for violating Covid norms: DGCA’s fresh warnings

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, through a circular issued on Saturday, stated that a lot of travellers were not adhering to Covid-19 protocols and non-compliance with the guidelines, which require individuals to wear masks properly and practise social distancing, could attract action as per law.

The circular stated that passengers should always, during their time on flights and inside the airport premises, wear masks and practise social distancing. It added that CISF or other police personnel will be deployed at the entrance to ensure that “no one is allowed to enter the Airport without wearing a mask”.

The circular, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), stated that many passengers have been violating Covid protocols by not wearing masks at all or not wearing them properly, and flouting social distancing norms.

DGCA further stated that the airport director or terminal manager should ensure that all passengers are wearing masks and following social distancing norms, failing which they would be either warned or handed over to the security agencies for action as per law. Adding that some passengers after entering the airport as well as while on-board the aircraft do not wear a mask or follow other Covid norms, it said the mask should not be moved “below the nose except under exceptional circumstances”.

The circular also added that people who do not wear masks properly even after repeated warnings could be deboarded before departure. It said that people on board not following Covid-appropriate behaviour or not wearing masks despite repeated warnings would be treated as “unruly” passengers and action would be taken against them by the concerned airline.

DGCA stated that these directives are to be implemented with immediate effect and any violation would attract strict action.