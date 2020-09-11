scorecardresearch
Friday, September 11, 2020
DGCA asks IndiGo for report on ‘safety violation’ by mediapersons on flight with Kangana Ranaut onboard

By: PTI | New Delhi | September 11, 2020 3:18:25 pm

"We have seen some videos wherein media persons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident," said a DGCA official.

By: PTI | New Delhi | September 11, 2020 3:18:25 pm
kangana Ranaut, kangana Ranaut mumbai remark, kangana Ranaut pok remark, sanjay raut, sanjay raut on kangana Ranaut remark, mumbai city newsKangana Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows of the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Wednesday, the official added. (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked for a report from IndiGo airlines on the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in its Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger, senior officials said on Friday.

Another DGCA official confirmed that the regulator has asked for a report from the airline on this incident.

Another DGCA official confirmed that the regulator has asked for a report from the airline on this incident.

Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows of the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Wednesday, the official added.

Many media persons were also onboard the same flight.

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry’s social distancing rules issued on May 25, “on arrival at the destination, the passengers should be allowed to exit (the plane) in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching”.

