Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

DGCA: Fliers violating mask mandate may be treated as ‘unruly’, deboarded

As per Delhi High Court order, violators can be put on 'no fly list'.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 8, 2022 5:05:27 pm
According to the order, if passengers repeatedly refuse to wear masks and do not follow Covid protocols, they will be deboarded ahead of flight. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued new Covid-19 rules for airports and aircraft, making masks mandatory throughout the journey and allowing mask removal only under exceptional circumstances. In line with a Delhi High Court order, the aviation regulator also said that violators may be treated as ‘unruly passengers’.

Violators of the new rules can be put on ‘no fly list’.

According to the order, if passengers repeatedly refuse to wear masks and do not follow Covid protocols, they will be deboarded or treated as “unruly”.  At airports, the violators be fined and handed over to security agencies.

