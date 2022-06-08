DGCA: Fliers violating mask mandate may be treated as ‘unruly’, deboarded

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued new Covid-19 rules for airports and aircraft, making masks mandatory throughout the journey and allowing mask removal only under exceptional circumstances. In line with a Delhi High Court order, the aviation regulator also said that violators may be treated as ‘unruly passengers’.

Violators of the new rules can be put on ‘no fly list’.

According to the order, if passengers repeatedly refuse to wear masks and do not follow Covid protocols, they will be deboarded or treated as “unruly”. At airports, the violators be fined and handed over to security agencies.