Toggle Menu
DGCA issue safety directions after incidents of planes overshooting runwayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/dgca-issue-safety-directions-after-incidents-of-planes-overshooting-runway-5811466/

DGCA issue safety directions after incidents of planes overshooting runway

An Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in soft ground at the Mangalore airport on June 30.

DGCA, DGCA probe, Civil Aviation, Air India Express, SpieceJet, Monsoon, Air operations, weather forecast, Delhi flights, IndiGo, Aviation news, Indian Express
DGCA is probing incidents of planes overshooting runway after landing.

Hours after a SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skidded and overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport, the aviation regulatory body Tuesday issued a safety circular to carriers regarding aircraft operations during monsoon.

In the last two days, there have been at least two incidents of commercial planes overshooting the runway at various airports after landing, amid bad weather conditions.

“Emphasis should be laid on conducting stabilised approach and crew should be encouraged to Go-Around in case the approach becomes unstabilised or in the case which reduces visual reference to enable safe landing,” the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circular said.

The DGCA has asked the carriers to ensure that the crew is aware of the lighting system available at the airport, including the coded lighting systems.

 

Advertising

The aviation body has also said the crew should be well informed about the limitations of the aircraft and take-off and landing performance calculations during adverse weather conditions. The agency also asked operators to carry out their own risk assessment before conducting the operations.

On June 30, a SpiceJet plane from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind. On the same day, an Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in soft ground at the Mangalore airport.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Under fire for appointing ‘representative’, BJP MP Sunny Deol says ‘controversy being created out of nothing’
2 Kartarpur Corridor: Second round of talks on July 14 at Wagah
3 VHP delegation meets Delhi Police Commissioner; demands arrest of miscreants who vandalised temple