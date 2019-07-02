DGCA issue safety directions after incidents of planes overshooting runway

Hours after a SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skidded and overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport, the aviation regulatory body Tuesday issued a safety circular to carriers regarding aircraft operations during monsoon.

Advertising

In the last two days, there have been at least two incidents of commercial planes overshooting the runway at various airports after landing, amid bad weather conditions.

“Emphasis should be laid on conducting stabilised approach and crew should be encouraged to Go-Around in case the approach becomes unstabilised or in the case which reduces visual reference to enable safe landing,” the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) circular said.

The DGCA has asked the carriers to ensure that the crew is aware of the lighting system available at the airport, including the coded lighting systems.

DGCA issues air safety circular for monsoon operations. Says flight crew should be encouraged to go around when approach becomes unstabilised. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/iReO3mhNV1 — Pranav Mukul (@pranavmukul) July 2, 2019

Advertising

The aviation body has also said the crew should be well informed about the limitations of the aircraft and take-off and landing performance calculations during adverse weather conditions. The agency also asked operators to carry out their own risk assessment before conducting the operations.

On June 30, a SpiceJet plane from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind. On the same day, an Air India Express flight veered off the taxiway after landing and got stuck in soft ground at the Mangalore airport.