DGCA extends restrictions, SpiceJet to operate at 50% capacity till October 29

In view of safety concerns following the recent incidents of technical glitches, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended restrictions on SpiceJet to operate only 50 per cent of departures till October 29.

The airline has been reporting a number of incidents relating to technical malfunction over the past few months.

The DGCA, however, noted that there is an appreciable reduction in the number of safety incidents.

“However, as a matter of abundant caution, the competent authority has decided that the restriction as imposed in the order dated 27.07.2022 shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule i.e, 29.10.2022, in accordance with the powers conferred under Rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937,” a DGCA statement said.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended restrictions on SpiceJet to operate only 50% of departures till October 29, 2022. DGCA though notes that there is appreciable reduction in number of safety incidents. pic.twitter.com/f0GnQ80A8Q — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Earlier this month, a SpiceJet flight that took off for Maharashtra’s Nashik from the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport returned midway to the city due to an ‘autopilot’ snag.

As many as seven incidents of technical glitches were reported in the month of June and July.

On July 27, the aviation safety regulator had ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks.