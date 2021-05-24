DGCA derosters SpiceJet crew after video of mid-air wedding goes viral

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday suspended the crew of a SpiceJet chartered plane after the video of a wedding aboard the aircraft, violating Covid-19 norms, went viral on social media.

The DGCA has initiated investigation into the incident and has sought a full report from the airline and Airport Authority. The crew members were taken off duty. It has also asked the airline to lodge a complaint against those not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities reported news agency ANI.

According to reports, a Madurai couple chartered a SpiceJet flight and flew from Madurai to Bengaluru while the wedding ceremony was held mid-air. The couple tied knot as the aircraft hovered over Madurai’s Meenakshi temple.

The flight was filled to its full capacity with the relatives of the bride and groom. From the now viral pictures and videos, many were seen without a mask and not observing physical distancing.

Tamil Nadu is currently under lockdown till May 31 due to prevailing Covid-19 restrictions and the guidelines limit wedding gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.