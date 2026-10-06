Rs 50,000 per audit, Rs 2.5 lakh in a packet: CBI case against DGCA officer

CBI said the DGCA officer told his wife that day that the organisation's director had given him a packet containing five bundles of currency notes amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh. (File photo)

A senior officer of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) allegedly sought Rs 50,000 per audit from the director of a flight training organisation to issue airworthiness certificates for aircraft it operated, without ensuring full compliance with prescribed airworthiness and safety requirements, according to a probe.

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sushil Kumar Garg, Deputy Director (Airworthiness), DGCA, posted in Chennai, and Ekvi Air Training Organisation Private Limited director Sachin Keshav Bhane in connection with an alleged bribery case.

The agency alleged that Garg demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh to extend undue favours in the airworthiness certification of aircraft operated by the private firm.