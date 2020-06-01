DGCA to airlines: Keep middle seats vacant or provide ‘wrap-around gowns’

The return flight took off at 3.20 pm and there were just five passengers on board. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The return flight took off at 3.20 pm and there were just five passengers on board. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Monday asked the airlines to allot seats in flights in a manner that the middle seats are left vacant to the extent possible, news agency PTI reported.

In case a flyer has to be allotted the middle seat due to a high passenger load, “then additional protective equipment like wrap-around gown of the Ministry of Textile approved standards” should be provided to that passenger. In addition to that, three-layered face mask and face shield must also be given to the passenger to ensure protection against contracting the virus, said the DGCA order, which has been accessed by PTI.

Domestic passenger flights resumed in India from May 25 after a hiatus of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. International commercial passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country. On Sunday, a total of 501 domestic flights carrying 44,593 passengers operated in the country, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. “Domestic operations on 31st May 2020 (Day 7) till 2359 hrs. Departures 501. 44,593 passengers handled. Arrivals 502. 44,678 passengers handled,” he tweeted.

Before resumption of the services, Puri had pointed out that social distancing requirements would not be met even if middle seats in flights were kept vacant insisting that those seats would be filled up too.

