How AI-assisted research ‘fuelled’ a spurious liquor racket in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas

Armed with what police describe as partial knowledge gained from repeated searches using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, a 26-year-old man allegedly set up an illicit liquor operation in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district, procuring chemicals from Indore and selling the concoction in discarded liquor bottles mixed with genuine stock.

Investigators are examining whether liquor supplied by the alleged racket was linked to the 13 suspected hooch deaths reported in Chandana and Binjana villages since September 27. Forensic tests are awaited to establish whether the liquor was contaminated and whether it was connected to the deaths. The Dewas district administration initially dismissed allegations that a spate of deaths in Chandana village was linked to the consumption of spurious liquor, describing reports of hooch deaths as “false and misleading”. However, after the deaths came to light, a police probe found an alleged network of illicit liquor smugglers.

According to police, Ajay Rathore, a resident of Indore and the alleged main accused, repeatedly used AI tools to research how to make liquor at home between September and October 2. He then turned to the internet to find suppliers, eventually contacting a solvent wholesaler in Indore to procure a chemical that he allegedly used to manufacture the illicit liquor.

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“During questioning, the accused, Ajay Rathore, revealed that they used AI to research how to make liquor at home several times between September and October 2. Based on the partial knowledge he gained during this process, he used the internet to search for phone numbers and contacted a solvent-selling wholesaler in Indore named ‘Rising Brothers’ to order a chemical,” Shashikant Chaurasia, in-charge of the Dewas Kotwali police station, said.

Police alleged the operation was assembled through online research and the procurement of industrial chemicals. Investigators are now trying to establish what went into the liquor and how it reached consumers.

Police have sealed a warehouse linked to the procurement of the chemical and are collecting samples for examination. Samples of the suspected spurious liquor will also be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to identify its components and help determine whether it was connected to the deaths.

“To procure that chemical, a warehouse was sealed, and samples of the chemical are being collected. Samples of the spurious liquor will also be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to test for specific components,” Chaurasia said.

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Rathore was arrested on October 26. Police allege that he and his associates began manufacturing the liquor after receiving the chemical on October 1 and packaged it in discarded liquor bottles. According to investigators, the counterfeit stock was allegedly mixed with genuine liquor and sold in rural areas, making it harder for consumers to distinguish between the two.

The investigation has widened beyond the alleged manufacturing unit to the supply chain. Aman Kasliwal, an Indore resident arrested on Wednesday, allegedly supplied chemicals to Rathore. Police have sealed the warehouse from which the chemical was allegedly sourced and are examining the supply of other materials used in the operation. Investigators are also probing the alleged involvement of people who helped distribute the liquor in Chandana and Binjana.

Eleven people have been arrested so far. Police say another alleged key accused, Govind, who reportedly partnered with Rathore, remains absconding. Among those arrested are Vishal Chouhan and Rameshwar Singh Songara, while Satyendra Ojha allegedly supplied caps for the discarded bottles. Police have invoked provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act in connection with the alleged illegal manufacture and sale of liquor.