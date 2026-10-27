Prashant Kishor party member missing from train, body found on tracks near Ranchi

Devpalik Gupta went missing within an hour of boarding the Patna-bound train, after he told his two associates that he was headed to the pantry. Police suspect he may have fallen off the moving train while JSP has sought an impartial probe into the matter.

Written by: Shubham Tigga, Himanshu Harsh
5 min readPatna, RanchiUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 06:52 PM IST
Devpalik Gupta deathJan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor (left) has been in continuous contact with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and senior officers of the Jharkhand Police since Monday night when Devpalik Gupta went missing (right). (Express photo)
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The body of the digital communications manager of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) was found in a bush along the railway tracks between Jonha and Kita in Jharkhand on Tuesday afternoon – almost a full day after he went missing while travelling from Ranchi to Patna on the Jan Shatabdi Express on Monday.

RPF Ranchi Post Inspector Shishupal Kumar told The Indian Express that Devpalik Gupta was suspected to have fallen off the moving train.

Gupta, 31, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, was travelling on the Jan Shatabdi Express (12366) with two JSP associates, Gautam Kumar and Nishant Kumar, both aged around 24.

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Nishant, talking to The Indian Express, questioned the time taken in locating the body, which was found on the tracks between the first and second station on the train route.

 

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He also alleged that he, along with Gautam, was detained by the GRP in Ranchi.

Nishant said no FIR has been registered a day after the incident. “First, it took them a long time to locate the body which was right next to a railway track and then, we (Gautam and him) were held in separate rooms and not allowed to talk to each other,” he said.

IG, Railways, Michael Raj denied the allegation, saying they had not been detained and were only being questioned.

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“The body has just been found. The complaint has been received. Whatever further action is required will be taken according to the law,” he told The Indian Express.

Kumar Saurabh Singh, National Spokesperson of JSP, wrote on X: “Devpalik and his team had been continuously working behind the official pages and other social media campaigns associated with Jan Suraaj for the past 4 years… We request Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @HemantSorenJMM Ji to direct senior officials for a prompt and impartial investigation into this matter.”

He said party chief Prashant Kishor has been in continuous contact with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and senior officers of the Jharkhand Police since Monday night, adding, “This is an extremely painful and heartbreaking (development) for all of us.”

According to the details shared by Gupta’s batchmate and former JSP colleague Gunjan Goswami, the three (Gupta, Nishant and Gautam) boarded the train around 2.30 pm.

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Goswami said around 25 minutes after boarding, Gupta went to the pantry car to order food, telling his associates that he would return shortly. “When he did not come back after 15-20 minutes, Nishant and Gautam called him but his phone was switched off,” Goswami said.

The associates then searched the pantry car and approached the travelling ticket examiner (TTE), who called RPF personnel to help search the train, including the washrooms. However, they could not find Gupta anywhere. The train had also not stopped anywhere between Ranchi and Muri – the first station after the Jharkhand capital – negating the possibility of Gupta deboarding the train.

“The associates lodged a missing-person complaint through Rail Madad. When the train stopped at Muri, RPF personnel searched it again but Gupta was not found. Nishant and Gautam continued towards Bokaro, reaching there at around 4.30 pm, and searched the train further,” Goswami said.

“They also tried locating Gupta’s phone through Apple’s Find My Device feature, but the location displayed was from around six hours ago,” Goswami added.

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Gautam and Nishant then approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Bokaro railway station where they were allegedly told that the matter fell under Muri’s jurisdiction. Goswami said they then went to Muri where they were told to approach Ranchi since the train had originated there.

“We have been trying to get an FIR registered since around 6 pm (Monday). Our primary concern was to find him. We wanted a team to be sent out to search for him,” Goswami said, adding that a complaint was eventually received after intervention through senior police officials.

Goswami said the associates repeatedly urged the police to search the railway tracks. He said they were told around 8.30 pm on Monday that a team had left Ranchi and that the phone’s last location had been traced to Gangaghat station.

However, when Goswami called the station master at Gangaghat later that night, he was told that no information about a search team reaching the station was available. He also contacted GRP Ranchi, where, he alleged, officials could not confirm whether a team had been sent to patrol the tracks or not.

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Goswami said a search operation was eventually intensified Tuesday morning with local journalists and forest officials also helping coordinate the effort. Gupta’s body was found around 12.30-1 pm, he said. Gupta’s brother subsequently identified the body.

An unnatural death case was being processed, and a separate case would be registered at Anagara police station, Inspector Kumar said.

When asked about the CCTV footage inside the train, Kumar said the train Gupta was travelling in did not have cameras inside.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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