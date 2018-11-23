Devotees start reaching historic Ber Sahib gurdwara

On the eve of 549th birth anniversary of first Sikh, Guru Nanak Dev, large number of devotees have already started reaching the historic town Sultanpur Lodhi to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib and Gurudwara Sant Ghat, which have great importance in Sikh religion where first guru got enlightenment. For VVIP visits, six helipads have been made including one at Guru Nanak Stadium, three in Bussowal village, two at local grain market.

Police personnel from several districts are on duty. DGP Suresh Arora had visited the place after the blast at Nirankari sect in Amritsar to review arrangements.

Gurdwara Ber Sahib has been decorated in a spectacular way. Arrangements have been made to serve langar to devotees at several places.

Entire Sultanur Lodhi , has been converted into a police camp and lot of barricades have been eracted along the link roads. On Friday, Punjab CM Captain Aamrinder Singh, former PM Manmohan Singh and former CM Parkash Singh Badal would visit the Gurudwara Ber Sahib. SGPC is holding its own function while state government is going to organise a state-level function.

A huge pandal has been set up with a capacity of around 30,000 people at grain market near Gurudwara Sant Ghat.