Devi Lal’s birth anniversary: Mayawati to share stage with INLD leaders on September 25

“It’s like a brother-sister alliance of Rakshabandhan,” senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Vidhan Sabha, said while announcing INLD’s alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party at a press conference in Chandigarh on April 18. On Wednesday, Mayawati tied a rakhi on Abhay’s wrist and accepted his invitation to share stage with INLD leaders to address the “Samman Divas” rally in Sonipat district’s Gohana to mark the 105th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal. After INLD and BSP announced their alliance in April this year, this will be the first time Mayawati shares stage with INLD leaders. For sounding the poll bugle from Gohana on September 25, INLD has already begun preparations to make the forthcoming event a grand show of strength.

“An open ground measuring around 100 acres in Gohana has been finalised by the party so that people don’t face any inconvenience in accessing the venue,” INLD’s general secretary R S Chaudhary told The Indian Express.

Chautala met Mayawati at her residence at Thyag Raj Marg in New Delhi this afternoon and invited her to share stage with INLD leaders on September 25 in Gohana.

“Behan Mayawati has accepted our invitation to address the ‘Samman Diwas’ rally to celebrate the 105th birthday of late Chaudhary Devi Lal in Gohana on September 25. BSP and Indian National Lok Dal shall be jointly contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Haryana,” Abhay Chautala told The Indian Express.

“As far as Om Prakash Chautala ji’s presence on September 25 is concerned, it will depend on the courts,” Abhay said.

The INLD is trying to ensure former Om Parkash Chautala and his son Ajay Chautala’s presence in the rally. Both are currently in Tihar jail after conviction on corruption charges.

“Om Prakash Chautala is likely to be there. We are taking legal help so that he is out on parole before on the day of rally. Both Mayawati and senior Chautala are iconic leaders. It is an important event for us. We are blowing the poll bugle from there,” Praveen Attrey, spokesperson of INLD, said.

Chautala is in Tihar Jail in Delhi, serving a 10-year sentence.

Back in 1998, INLD and BSP had fought all 10 seats of Lok Sabha from Haryana in alliance. The INLD had contested seven seats, leaving three for the BSP. While INLD won four, BSP opened its account in the state, with its candidate Aman Kumar Nagra winning the Ambala parliamentary constituency. The alliance, however, did not continue for long. In the 1999 Lok Sabha polls, the INLD and BJP formed an alliance and won all 10 seats (five each). Scheduled castes form 20 per cent of Haryana’s population while Jats share is around 25 per cent.

