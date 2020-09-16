Devendra Fadnavis writes to Piyush Goyal, seeks lifting of ban on onion exports

On Tuesday, NCP president Sharad Pawar had also written to Goyal urging the Centre to reconsider its decision to ban exports.

Former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday wrote to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, requesting immediate lifting of the ban on onion exports. Fadnavis also held a telephonic conversation with Goyal to explain him the unrest among farmers due to the Centre’s decision.

“Maharashtra, which is the biggest onion producer state in the country, also exports onion to many countries. The demand for onion grown in Maharashtra is high internationally. Therefore, the Centre should consider the request and allow uninhibited export of onions,” he said.

The Shetkari Sanghatana along with various farmers’ unions have taken to the street against the decision. In the last two days, exports of more than four quintals of onions, bound for various countries including Dubai, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, have been halted. Prices in domestic markets have dipped from Rs 35-40 per kg to Rs 25-Rs 30 per kg.

On Tuesday, NCP president Sharad Pawar had also written to Goyal urging the Centre to reconsider its decision to ban exports.

