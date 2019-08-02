Devendra Fadnavis: Will make Maharashtra drought-free in next five years

PROMISING TO make Maharashtra drought-free in the next five years, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday embarked on the ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’, seeking absolute majority in the upcoming state polls.

Speaking at a rally in Amravati district’s Gurukunj Morjari, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Fadnavis said: “My biggest concern is drought. Even after ushering in sweeping reforms in multiple sectors, drought-free Maharashtra is yet to be accomplished.”

“In the next five years, we will make Maharashtra drought free. I promise the people that we will not allow the next generation to go through hardships that come with drought. This is my resolve and commitment to the people and farmers,” he added.

Taking on the Opposition, Fadnavis said that in the last five years, his government has spent Rs 50,000 crore for farmer welfare, compared to less than Rs 20,000 crore allocated during the 15 years of Congress-NCP rule.

He added that the yatra is aimed at giving an account to the people what the BJP-led government had done in the last five years. “I am confident of getting absolute majority in the elections. There is no ambiguity about our return to power,” the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath described Fadnavis as a charismatic leader. “At the young age of 44, when he took over the reins of Maharashtra, many had wondered if he would be able to rule such a complex state. But he has proved his mettle… Five years ago, he had succeeded in winning the confidence of the people. Now, in the next five years, I am confident that he will live in the heart of every individual through his good governance.”

In the first phase of yatra, which will continue till August 9, Fadnavis will visit Vidarbha and parts of north Maharashtra.