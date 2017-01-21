Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Devendra Fadnavis welcomes soldier Chandu Chavan’s release

Devendra Fadnavis welcomes soldier Chandu Chavan’s release

"Very happy that our brave son from Dhule, Maharashtra #ChanduChavan returns back to India. Sincere thanks to GoI for the great efforts!," the CM tweeted.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: January 21, 2017 10:32:30 pm
Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, #ChanduChavan, Chandu Chavan soldier, Chandu Chavan soldier returns, Rashtriya Rifles soldier returns, Indian captivated soldier returns, indian express news Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)
Top News

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this evening welcomed the release of Indian solider Chandu Chavan, who hails from Dhule district of North Maharashtra. “Very happy that our brave son from Dhule, Maharashtra #ChanduChavan returns back to India. Sincere thanks to GoI for the great efforts!,” the CM tweeted.

Chandu Babulal Chavan (22), posted with 37 Rashtriya Rifles, had mistakenly crossed the boundary in Kashmir hours after India’s surgical strikes on terrorist bases across the LoC last September. He was arrested by Pakistani authorities. Chavan belongs to Bor Vihir village in Dhule district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now