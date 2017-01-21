Devendra Fadnavis welcomes soldier Chandu Chavan’s release

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this evening welcomed the release of Indian solider Chandu Chavan, who hails from Dhule district of North Maharashtra. “Very happy that our brave son from Dhule, Maharashtra #ChanduChavan returns back to India. Sincere thanks to GoI for the great efforts!,” the CM tweeted.

Chandu Babulal Chavan (22), posted with 37 Rashtriya Rifles, had mistakenly crossed the boundary in Kashmir hours after India’s surgical strikes on terrorist bases across the LoC last September. He was arrested by Pakistani authorities. Chavan belongs to Bor Vihir village in Dhule district.

