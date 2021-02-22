Devendra Fadnavis to play role in planning BJP’s poll strategy in Bengal

Shortly after reaching Kolkata, the former Maharashtra CM interacted with BJP workers. (File)

Maharashtra Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, who has been appointed by the BJP central leadership to play an active role in drawing out the campaign strategy for the West Bengal Assembly elections, started a two-day tour of the state on Monday.

Fadnavis held his first rally — Poriborton Yatra – at Amtala in Satgachia Assembly constituency in Diamond Harbour.

Emphasising the rich historical and cultural past of “Sonar Bangla”, Fadnavis said “Poribortan hobe” (change will happen) amid chanting of Jai Shri Ram slogans.

“How can anybody have problems with taking the name of Lord Ram? Strangely, we have Bengal CM Mamata Didi who gets angry when we hail Ram,” he said.

Shortly after reaching Kolkata, the former Maharashtra CM interacted with BJP workers. He also held road show and rallies at Budge Budge and Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas.

BJP sources said, “The central leaders have reposed trust in Fadnavis following his success in Bihar Assembly polls, where he was campaign in-charge.”

The West Bengal elections are expected to be held in April-May.