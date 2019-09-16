Fadnavis targets NCP after workers raise slogans at his rally

A day after NCP workers raised slogans at a rally addressed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Mahajanadesh Yatra on party chief Sharad Pawar’s home turf of Baramati, Fadnavis on Sunday hit out at the party, asking how it would feel if BJP workers started disrupting Pawar’s public meetings.

“Should BJP workers now go to every public rally of Pawar and raise slogans?” he asked.

“Seven NCP workers were raising slogans at the Mahajanadesh Yatra in Baramati. There was no police action against them. They ran away when police approached them… Will it be okay if seven of our party workers carry out sloganeering in each rally by Pawar? This is not the way to behave,” Fadnavis said of the incident that led to a tense situation for a while in Baramati during his roadshow.

He added, “Does this (sloganeering) mean no leader of any other political party should hold rallies in Baramati? Is Article 370 enacted there?”

Stating that he would help NCP workers hold a rally in his hometown, Fadnavis added: “This is a democracy. In a democracy, every political party has the right to hold public rallies. It seems as if the ground is slipping under their (NCP) feet and so they don’t want the CM to come to their town and address rallies.”

Flanked by former NCP leader and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Udayanraje Bhosale, who resigned as Satara MP to join the BJP, and former Satara MLA Shivendraraje Bhosale who also joined the saffron party, Fadnavis’ roadshow passed through Pune and Satara on Sunday.

Speaking at the rally, Udayanraje said, “The Congress and NCP have been finished. It’s time they introspected.”

“The development plank of the Fadnavis government… is responsible for established leaders quitting the Congress and NCP to join BJP,” he said.