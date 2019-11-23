Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy

In a major turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in for a second term as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday, with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to the two leaders at Raj Bhawan.

Interestingly, no NCP leader was present at the ceremony, raising questions regarding the details of the alliance between the BJP and Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. After being sworn in, Ajit said he decided to form the government with the BJP as the state was facing many problems, including farmer issues.

“The talks between the three parties was not ending and going on for a month. The demands that were being made were unreasonable. I realised that if such problems were being created now, how could we provide a stable government to the state which is the need of the hour. I took this decision to provide a stable government to Maharashtra,” Ajit said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Ajit Pawar’s decision to join hands with Fadnavis was personal. “Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his.”

The development comes hours after the NCP and Congress reached a consensus with rival Shiv Sena to give the chief minister’s post to Uddhav Thackeray.

The state has been under President’s rule for the last 10 days following an impasse over government formation. It was revoked through a notification signed by President Ram Nath Kovind at 5:47 am this morning, reported news agency PTI

After being sworn in, Fadnavis said Maharashtra needed a stable government. “The people had given us a clear mandate, but the Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties. As a result, President’s rule was imposed in the state. Maharashtra needed a stable government not a ‘khichdi’ government,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Fadnavis added, “I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting in me. People had given a clear mandate. Shiv Sena rejected the mandate. We want to assure the people of Maharashtra that whatever the challenges they are facing, we are going to face them strongly. We stand with the farmers during their time of distress.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate the two leaders. “Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis ji and Ajit Pawar ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” he tweeted, minutes after the swearing-in ceremony.

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

Reacting to the major twist that happened today morning in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “This is a crime that has been committed by the Raj Bhavan in the dead of the night. The Shiv Sena is strong. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will meet and hold a joint press conference today.”

“Ajit Pawar was with us yesterday. His body language was suspicious. He then stepped out and his phone was switched off. We were told he was with his lawyer. In this case, Sharad Pawar is not involved. Had realised his intent when he had resigned as MLA before elections. He has stabbed the people of Maharashtra in the back and betrayed Sharad Pawar,” Raut added.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 228-member Maharashtra Assembly, while the NCP had garnered 54 seats. The BJP needed the support of at least 10 MLAs to stake claim to form the government.

The BJP and the Sena had fought the Assembly polls in alliance. However, after the Sena bagged 56 seats in the polls, the two parties were unable to reach a power-sharing deal, leading to a split between them. The Congress had won 44 seats in the House. The combined tally of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress is way beyond the majority mark of 145.