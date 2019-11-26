Devendra Fadnavis takes charge as Maharashtra CM, sanctions funds for farmer relief

Amid political uncertainty ahead of a floor test in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge at the Mantralaya on Monday and sanctioned Rs 5,380 crore from the state’s contingency fund to provide financial relief to farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rain.

Unseasonal spells of heavy rain in October and November led to crop losses across 325 of 355 talukas.

“Since Fadnavis has been administered the oath of office of chief minister by the Governor at Raj Bhavan, he can function as the government. He can also call a Cabinet meeting with his Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,” said a source.

However, Ajit Pawar, who has also taken the oath, did not take charge of his office. He was not present at any of the meetings convened by Fadnavis either.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar went to the Vidhan Bhavan to offer tribute to the first chief minister of Maharashtra, the late Yashwant Chavan, on his death anniversary.

Later in the evening, the chief minister chaired a meeting to discuss the proposed Climate Resilience Improvement and Flood and Drought Management Programme with representatives from the World Bank.

An official statement from the CMO stated, “Fadnavis directed the officials to put up the proposal for Cabinet approval after discussing all technical modalities…”