Devendra Fadnavis set to play key role in BJP’s campaign in Bihar polls

Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Former chief minister and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to play an important role in drawing up the party’s campaign strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. On Thursday, Fadnavis attended the party’s core-group meeting, held through video-conference, to discuss its strategy for the election, slated to be held in October-November this year.

A senior party functionary, requesting anonymity, said, “Fadnavis will play a bigger role in Bihar polls. There is a nod from the central leadership of the party.”

The development comes at a time when Bihar and Maharashtra governments have been trading barbs over the handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case by the Mumbai Police.

While the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has demanded that the case should be probed by the CBI, the both Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar have expressed confidence in the Mumbai Police.

Fadnavis had earlier accused the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra of mishandling the case and also pushed for a CBI probe. He also Fadnavis had sought an Enforcement Directorate probe over allegations of money laundering.

Although the BJP has officially denied politicising the death of the 34-year-old actor, a party insider said the decision to get Fadnavis onboard for the Bihar polls was taken as the issue had found an emotive appeal among the people in the actor’s home state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd