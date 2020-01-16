Devendra Fadnavis seeks tax exemption for Tanhaji, writes to CM

Without naming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Fadnavis said some states have already given tax exemption to the film. (File) Without naming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Fadnavis said some states have already given tax exemption to the film. (File)

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking that the Ajay Devgn-starrer film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, be granted exemption from taxes by the state government.

The war epic, which released last Friday across the country, is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji’s close confidante Tanhaji Malusare. The film has been directed by Om Raut and has actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol in lead roles.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10.

“The film Tanhaji should be made tax free (in Maharashtra). The film is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, who sacrificed (his life) in the battle waged to reclaim the Kondana Fort, among others, which were captured by then

Mughal rulers… To facilitate the reach of the film to every “Shivbhakt” and “Marathi Manoos” the government should exempt it from tax,” Fadnavis told reporters.

Without naming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Fadnavis said some states have already given tax exemption to the film. Adityanath was among the first to give tax exemption to the film. According to history, on hearing the news of Tanhaji Malasure’s death in the battle, Chhatrapati Shivaji had said, “Gad Ala, pan Sinha Gela (We won the fort, but lost a lion).” In honour of Tanhaji, Shivaji had named Kondana fort as Sinhagad.

