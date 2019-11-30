Devendra Fadnavis receives court summons

Nagpur Police Thursday delivered summons issued by a local court to former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with a case where he is accused of non-disclosure of information about two criminal matters against him in his 2014 election affidavit.

Advertising

A local court had issued the summons to Fadnavis on November 4, asking him to remain present before the court on December 4 for a hearing in the case, which was re-registered following a Supreme Court (SC) directive. JMFC S D Mehta, in the order stated, the “case is re-registered as SCC 27036-2019 issue process to accused. Awaiting summons.”

Interestingly, the development came on the day a new Shiv Sena-led government was sworn-in in Maharashtra.

Responding to a query on why it had taken the police so long to deliver the summons, Inspector Mahesh Bansode of Sadar police station said, “Usually we (police) deliver the summons three to four days before the date of next hearing, so nothing much should be read into it. And we had tried to deliver it earlier in the Hyderabad House secretariat of the chief minister at Nagpur, but it was closed. So, we delivered it at his office-cum-residence in Trikoni Park area on Thursday.”

Advertising

On October 1, the top court had ordered a fresh trial in the case on a petition by Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke, who had argued that Fadnavis had failed to mention two criminal cases in his 2014 poll affidavit and hence his election be declared invalid, but his plea was rejected. Uke had later moved the sessions court that had set aside the JMFC court’s order saying it was “cryptic and non-speaking”.

Fadnavis had moved the High Court, which had then set aside the sessions court’s order, following which Uke had moved the apex court that had set aside the HC order and directed a fresh trial in the JMFC court.

The cases were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998.

Fadnavis, who represents Nagpur South West constituency, had resigned from the CM’s post on November 26 afternoon.