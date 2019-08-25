Devendra Fadnavis recalls Jaitley as ‘world-class lawyer’

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday expressed grief at the demise of veteran BJP leader and former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. Fadnavis, who addressed public rallies at Malkapur, Khamgaon and Shegaon in Buldhana district of Vidarbha as a part of his Mahajanadesh Yatra, remembered Jaitley as a “brilliant, world-class lawyer”.

“Jaitley ji played a very significant role in taking on the Opposition’s corruption, which led to the grand victory of party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in 2014

Lok Sabha elections… Whether it was 2G scam or Commonwealth scam, there were series of cases which exposed the Opposition and credit goes to Jaitley ji…” he said.