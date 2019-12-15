Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology over Savarkar remarks, hits out at Sena

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI) Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis Sunday demanded an “unconditional apology” from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘My name is not Rahul Savarkar’ remark.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should tender an unconditional apology over his remarks on Savarkar. He does not seem to have studied India’s history of the Independence movement,” the former state chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Fadnavis made the remarks during a press conference on the eve of Maharashtra Assembly Session in Nagpur.

During his address in Congress’ “Bharat Bachao Rally” in Delhi, Gandhi had rejected BJP’s demand for an apology over his “rape in India” remark saying his name was Rahul Gandhi, not “Rahul Savarkar”, and that he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

Shiv Sena helpless for power

The former chief minister also took a dig at the Shiv Sena over Sanjay Raut’s remark that his party respects Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress should not insult Savarkar.

“The Shiv Sena seems to be indulging in some kind of trade with the Congress by respecting Nehru and Gandhi. The Sena is helpless for power in Maharashtra,” the BJP leader said.

The Sena had last month forged an alliance with the Congress and NCP to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Tea party boycott

While speaking to reporters, Fadnavis also announced that his party will boycott the customary tea party which is to be hosted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Sunday evening.

“We cannot sit and have tea with those who insult Savarkar. Besides, there is also no clarity on whether there are any ministers in the Thackeray-led government and how much authority they have,” Fadnavis said.

“We will also use parliamentary tools to counter the government on the issue of Savarkar as well as other issues concerning Maharashtra,” he added.

The winter session of the state legislature will begin in Nagpur on Monday and conclude on December 21.

(Inputs from PTI)

