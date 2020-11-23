Marathwada, Vidarbha devlopment not on govt agenda: Devendra Fadnavis

Former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the development of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra was not on the agenda of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The development model of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is limited to their own constituencies, he added.

Fadnavis was addressing the media in Aurangabad during his campaign in the graduate constituency for State Legislative Council polls. He alleged that the government’s priority was the sugar belt in Western Maharashtra, an economically prosperous region and an NCP bastion.

Saying that the government was neglecting the Marathwada region, he said that “instead, what we notice is leaders of the MVA government are busy taking all development funds to their own constituencies or party strongholds, denying the backward region its due and rightful development share”.

BJP’s Shirish Boralkar is contesting from the Aurangabad graduate constituency. Fadnavis said Boralkar has received a lot of support from the Marathwada region.

He said at least three cabinet ministers, including Power Minister Nitin Raut, had promised electricity bill waiver. But now they have made a U-turn denying subsidy to domestic power consumers, he added.

