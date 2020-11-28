Fadnavis: Arnab, Kangana cases point to abuse of power by Maharashtra govt

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said the Supreme Court’s order in the case against Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and the Bombay High Court’s judgment in the case of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pointed to an “abuse of power” by the Uddhav Thackeray government. He said it aptly qualified as a reason to impose President’s Rule in the state, but added the BJP would not make any such demand.

“The Supreme Court order in the Arnab Goswami case, and the Bombay High Court order in the Kangana Ranaut matter against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which comprises Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP, is a pointer to complete break down in law and order and abuse of power, and it aptly qualifies for President’s Rule. But, the BJP is not going to make any such demand for President’s Rule in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said while addressing the media in Mumbai.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Thackeray, Fadnavis asked: “Will the government call the SC and HC desh drohi (anti-national)? … Will the CM now crack the whip against the court for admonishing the government and the BMC in these two cases, or will he take lessons from the mistake and apologise?”

The former CM said there was a long list of incidents that amounted to an undeclared emergency in the state. “Maharashtra is subjected to undeclared emergency. Anybody speaking or making remarks against the government is subjected to harassment. There is a long list of people who have been imprisoned or intimidated using police force. It amounts to an undeclared emergency in Maharashtra,” he said.

Saying that Thackeray’s interview in Saamna, the editorial mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, was full of threats and intimidation to political rivals, Fadnavis said, “Instead of speaking on achievements or spelling out vision ahead, Thackeray has resorted to politics of threat to stifle the voices which question government action.”

Meanwhile, in an interview to The Indian Express, Thackeray slammed the BJP for making personal attacks on his family members and the use of central agencies against party legislators, terming it “low and perverted” politics by the party.

Thackeray, who completes one year in office on Saturday, also spoke about his plan to tackle the financial stress on the state economy, on the BJP’s “vendetta” politics and on contesting BMC and other municipal corporation polls together with allies NCP and Congress.

