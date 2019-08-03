‘They think elections are won by EVMs’: Fadnavis mocks Opposition signature campaign

Toggle Menu
Speaking in Bhandara in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, "We go to voters because we know it is them who vote for us and make us win."

The chief minister attacked the Opposition and asked why the EVMs were not malfunctioning when Supriya Sule won? (Source: File)

Referring to the call of a statewide signature campaign by Opposition parties, demanding a switch from EVMs to ballot paper system on August 21, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday said that they think that elections are won on the basis of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“We go to voters because we know it is them who vote for us and make us win,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI at Bhandara in Maharashtra.

The chief minister attacked the Opposition and asked why the EVMs were not malfunctioning when Supriya Sule won? “They (Congress) formed governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, why did the EVMs not malfunction?” he added, saying that the Congress had governments from Panchayat to Parliament for 10 years, but the EVMs didn’t malfunction then.

Mocking the Congress, Fadnavis remarked that the party was like a student sitting in an exam who is making excuses for not knowing anything. “This is like a student sitting in an exam, not knowing answers, not writing anything and flunking the exam. When the father asks him, he says, papa my pen stopped working, so I flunked.”

The chief minister had on Friday asked Opposition parties to introspect, instead of taking to the streets against the use of EVMs in elections. He described the Opposition as confused and vulnerable, adding that the real issue was not about EVMs and that the Opposition had taken the people for granted and failed to deliver. “They lost public support because people no longer trust them,” he added, saying that they should admit that they lost people’s mandate in the Lok Sabha polls.

