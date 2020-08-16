Devendra Fadnavis likely to be co-incharge for Bihar Assembly polls

Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to be appointed as co-incharge for the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled in October-November, according to BJP sources.

The party’s central leadership has decided on two ‘prabharis’ (incharges) — All India BJP general secretary Bhoopendra Yadav and Fadnavis — for the Assembly elections, the sources added. A formal announcement by BJP president J P Nadda in this regard is expected soon, they added.

A senior functionary in the party’s Maharashtra unit said, “Fadnavis is going to play an important role in the Bihar polls. He will be a key strategist.” Yadav, a close confidante of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was incharge of the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Earlier, he was given charge of Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said there is no confirmation yet on Fadnavis’ role in the elections. “Since Fadnavis attended our meeting, there has been speculation about him playing a role in the Bihar polls. Like many other leaders, he would definitely play a role, but there is no confirmation yet on him being made Bihar BJP in-charge or co-incharge,” Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

He said several senior party leaders would be roped in for campaigning in the run-up to the elections. “Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das will also play a role, so could other top leaders from other states,” said Jaiswal.

