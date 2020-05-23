Devendra Fadnavis leads protest against govt’s ‘failure’ to tackle Covid crisis

Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday led the Opposition’s statewide protest against the “failure” of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to tackle the Covid-19 crisis in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis, along with senior colleague Vinod Tawde and Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha, protested at the state party office in Nariman Point, holding placards and sporting black face masks and black ribbons.

“Where is the government in Maharashtra? And if it really exists, is it serious about its administrative duties, accountability and responsibilities towards the people?” Fadnavis told mediapersons as he steered the ‘Maharashtra Bachao Andolan’ on Friday. The day-long agitation was held at several places with not more than 10 people being allowed to assemble at one place.

“The Andolan is to wake up the government… The government is in deep sleep, unmindful of the pain and suffering of the poor. Today, Maharashtra is leading in the number of cases and deaths. But the state government appears to be unshaken,” Fadnavis said. “Therefore, we are wondering whether a government exists? And if it is there, what is it doing?”

Maintaining that Covid-19 is a global crisis, Fadnavis said: “The government cannot appear helpless. It cannot leave the people to their destiny. People are being deprived of even basic things like medical treatment and ration. There are no ambulances to ferry patients from home to hospitals. Shortage of facilities are forcing hospitals to keep more patients in one room. They are being made to sleep on the floor.”

“The Centre has provided Rs 20-lakh crore package. Why can’t a big state like Maharashtra give financial package to support farmers, industries and jobless workers?” he asked.

