Devendra Fadnavis joins the list of shortest-serving CMs, here are the others

Three days after he was sworn in as the Maharashtra chief minister amid political turmoil in the state, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari shortly after Ajit Pawar’s resignation as the deputy CM. Koshyari administered the oath of office to the two leaders in a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, setting off political ripples across parties in the state. In a press briefing today, Fadnavis said, “We don’t have the majority after Ajit Pawar’s resignation as Dy CM.”

With his resignation, Fadnavis joined PK Sawant as the shortest-serving chief minister of the state. Before Fadnavis, Sawant, who was the CM in 1963, had the shortest tenure of nine days.

However, there were chief ministers of other states who had very short tenures as well.

BS Yeddyurappa, 3 days

It can be recalled that during Karnataka government formation last year, BS Yeddyurappa’s tenure as chief minister lasted for just three days as well after BJP failed to get the requisite numbers to show majority ahead of the floor test in the state assembly. Yeddyurappa, after his resignation, joined Jagdambika Pal as the shortest-serving chief minister in the nation.

His resignation paved the way for the formation of a JD(S)-Congress coalition government with JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. However, after one year of being in power, the coalition government collapsed, paving the way for the BJP’s return to power in Karnataka.

Jagdambika Pal, 1 day

Pal served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for just one day in 1988.

Satish Prasad Singh, 1 week

When Satish Prasad Singh became the chief minister of Bihar in 1968, he was the youngest ever to have led the state. But it lasted only for a week.

SC Marak, 13 days

Senior Congress leader SC Marak was in power in Meghalaya for just 13 days between February 27, 1998 to March 10, 1998.

Janaki Ramachandran, 23 days

Wife of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, Janaki was the Tamil Nadu chief minister for only 23 days, from January 7, 1988 to January 30, 1988.