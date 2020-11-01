Devendra Fadnavis: I have been interacting with family through video calls

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

As the BJP’s Bihar election in-charge, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, 50, was campaigning in the state when he tested positive for Covid. As he awaits his discharge from a government-run hospital in Mumbai, Fadnavis says he has been sticking to a strict diet and following all other Covid protocol.

What precautions are you taking now?

Normally, it is difficult for me to take rest. But this pandemic has halted all my travel and forced me to stay in one place. I am taking all precautions, following a strict diet, maintaining a proper schedule of meals, following doctors’ instructions, and taking proper medication. I am also avoiding meeting people to keep them safe.

How many times have you got yourself tested for Covid?

I have tested myself at least four to five times. While some tests were in Maharashtra because of the Assembly session, some were in Bihar and Delhi because of some meetings in these places.

What is your routine like in self-isolation?

I do regular exercise and check my phone for messages and reply to people over SMS. I am in touch with our leaders from Bihar. I also read newspapers and keep a tab on issues in Maharashtra.

What kind of gloves and masks do you use?

I use an N95 mask and regular hand gloves.

While interacting with people at work, what precautions do you take?

Since testing positive, I have yet not started meeting people. I always wear a mask, wash hands regularly and adhere to social distancing norms. These are must till a vaccine is available. These days, I have been interacting with people at work through SMS.

How long have you gone without seeing your family?

Several days. Initially, due to my stay in Bihar and now due to isolation. But I interact with them over video calls.

Do you take any specific precautions while you travel?

Yes. All safety precautions advised by the state and Union governments, ICMR and other guidelines issued from time to time. I usually stick to home-cooked food.

How much time do you spend in front of a screen?

There is no limit in this pandemic situation. We need to be in touch with people. Thanks to various apps and platforms, even bigger meetings are possible with the use of technology.

How do you keep your mind off the pandemic?

My daily schedule helps me think about other things. There are a number of issues that need to be addressed.

What is the first thing you want to do when the pandemic is past?

I want to meet people freely, visit various places, interact with a large number of people and (return to) routine life.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd