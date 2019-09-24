Devendra Fadnavis has improved image of Maharashtra in 5 years: JP Nadda

BJP Working president J P Nadda on Monday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has changed the face of Maharashtra, which was marred with corrupt practices.

“Devendra Fadnavis has changed the face of Maharashtra. The state was known for corruption due to the previous governments. There was a musical chair going on in the state and no party could complete the 5-year term for long in the state,” Nadda said.

Nadda said BJP has managed to change the state’s “corrupt” image in the last five years through a committed and sincere government. “While leaders of other parties are either in jail or making rounds of the court, BJP leaders are the only one who can truly represent every citizen,” he said.

The BJP leader also announced that the party’s state unit would launch the “Mahasampark abhiyan”, a campaign to reach out to voters, from September 25. “Party workers in every booth should ensure that they reach out to every voter during the campaign,” Nadda said.