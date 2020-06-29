Devendra Fadnavis: Congress should explain why China gave funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Congress should explain why party president Sonia Gandhi-run Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) received donation from the Chinese embassy.

Speaking to mediapersons after participating in a virtual ‘Jan Samvad’ rally in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, “The Congress owes people an explanation for accepting funds from Chinese embassy… It is said the funds were given to the foundation in exchange for some information.”

The Congress should disclose what information or assistance was traded in exchange of funds from China, he added.

The BJP has alleged that the RGF received donation from China and the Chinese embassy in 2005-06 to carry out studies that were not in national interest. The Congress, however, has claimed that the foundation had received a grant of Rs 1.45 crore from the Chinese embassy for disabled persons’ welfare programme and research on China-India relationships.

Earlier, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, who joined the rally from Delhi, slammed the Congress for its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indo-China dispute along the LAC. “It is unfortunate that Congress is taking sides with China and Pakistan instead of supporting India.”

On RGF, she said, ” It is no secret that the foundation is run and controlled by one family – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi… In the past, (former PM) Manmohan Singh, who was then the finance minister, had sanctioned Rs 100 crore from Union Budget for the foundation. Later, when he was PM, seven departments and 11 PSUs gave funds to the foundation.”

