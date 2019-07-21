Devendra Fadnavis clears the air, says will be back as chief minister after Maharashtra polls

The Shiv Sena and BJP alliance will continue for the October 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday. He also emphatically stated that he will continue as the chief minister representing both the BJP and alliance partners post-elections.

At the Maharashtra State BJP executive meeting held at Goregaon in Mumbai, Fadnavis unveiled the poll roadmap stressing on micro-planning and exhorting the cadre to focus all efforts and energies across 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

पुन्हा आणूया आपले सरकार ! At BJP Maharashtra Vishesh KaryaSamiti Bhaithak in Mumbai. https://t.co/6bWfPKePnY — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 21, 2019

“I would like to make it clear there is absolutely no ambiguity about the alliance. The Shiv Sena and BJP alliance will continue in assembly elections.” Elaborating further on the issue he continued, “I have already reassured you all I am going to be back in same post and place as CM. I am not just the CM of BJP. I am also Shiv Sena’s CM , Republican Party of India’s CM, Rashtriya Samaj Party CM.”

In his address to more than 600 BJP delegates, Fadnavis did plain speaking to convey his message and party’s plans powerfully.

Putting to rest the dispute related to pre-poll pact and leadership issue between the saffron partners, Fadnavis minced no words to spell out the party’s strategy. Clearly indicating that BJP was not only prepared for a pre-poll pact but also sure about the top post.

Interestingly, Fadnavis in a very stern message to cadre said there was no room for complacency or overconfidence despite winning a massive mandate in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Exhorting the party workers to go extra mile in both their efforts and expansive drive, he said, ” The BJP should redouble its efforts. Moreover, every battle has to fought with different strategy.” Accordingly , area and locations along with plans will also alter. Therefore, we have emphasised on micro planning, he asserted.

Expressing his deep gratitude to party workers for serving the organisation without getting any post or power, Fadnavis said, ” I salute die-hard karyakartas whose sacrifice has resulted in party’s grand success and glory.”

Atleast I’m fortunate to have become the CM of Maharashtra. I have been greeted with garlands. But there are lakhs of grass root workers who have never got any post or power in organisation or government. It is their service which is my real inspiration and strength.

Touching upon the often debated issue of growing influx of outsiders in BJP, the chief minister said, ” All of us should understand that BJP is not a private limited party. It is unlimited public party. So if an outsider is keen to join the organisation why should we worry. We should learn to welcome them and ensure they are part of organisation. ”

He paused to explain but we will ensure greater scrutiny in inducting outsiders. The chief minister noted that the apprehensions about outsider walking away with electoral tickets in polls was misplaced. In successive polls held so far , only ten to 15 per cent tickets were given to outsiders. In 85 per cent cases it was BJP loyalists who got the priority.

Earlier, BJP general secretary in charge of Maharashtra Saroj Pande exuded confidence that BJP will pull a grand victory and Fadnavis will become the Chief Minister second term. In 2019 Lok sabha BJP got a massive victory she recalled.

The newly appointed BJP president Chandrakant Patil urged the party to prepare on all 288 assembly seats. Patil said, ” Our focus should be on poll preparations for all 288 seats. The nitty gritty of alliances will be determined by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, all India BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. “