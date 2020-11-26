Devendra Fadnavis: BJP ready to form govt whenever unnatural alliance ends in Maharashtra

Fadnavis during the poll campaign for the graduates’ constituency, in Chinchwad. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephan)

Terming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra as an “unnatural alliance”, former chief minister and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP is capable of setting up an alternative state government whenever the existing “unnatural alliance” in power comes to an end.

“In history, no unnatural alliance has lasted in power for long. The day it ends, our party is prepared to form an alternative government in the state,” Fadnavis told reporters at an event in Pune, when he was questioned about some recent statements by senior BJP leaders, who had claimed that their party will come to power soon.

Fadnavis was in Pune to attend a party workers’ rally, organised for the BJP candidate contesting the Pune graduates’ and teachers’ constituency polls for the Legislative Council.

Later, at the rally, the former CM said, “This Maha Vikas Aghadi government is a paltooram sarkar as it has gone back on several promises it made to the people. In the last one year of its rule, it made several promises but failed to keep any of them.”

Fadnavis said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working in the interest of the poor amid the pandemic, the Maharashtra government had failed to even extend help of “one paisa” to the people.

