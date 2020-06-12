Devendra Fadnavis begins 2-day Raigad trip

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Raigad on Thursday. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Raigad on Thursday.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday visited Shrivardhan at Raigad district, where Cyclone Nisarga had made a landfall on June 3, causing massive damage. He is on a two-day visit to the district.

Accusing the Uddhav Thackeray government of not providing any help to the affected villagers, Fadnavis told mediapersons: “The people are reeling under great hardship… they have taken shelter in neighbourhood community centres. Some are still living in their damaged houses… They are struggling for basic amenities like food, their fields have been destroyed…”

“The villages are without power as transmission lines have been damaged. There is also drinking water crisis,” he added.

“The people whose houses have collapsed are staying together in large numbers at temporary shelters like bus depots. It is highly dangerous, especially in wake of Covid-19 pandemic as following social distancing is a must,” said the BJP leader.

Alleging that the financial package announced by the government is only on paper, Fadnavis said: “The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare for crop loss. It will be up to two hectares per farmer. Unfortunately, the compensation is inadequate… the cyclone has completely uprooted fruit-bearing trees. Mango or coconut trees need at least five to 10 years to grow and bear fruits. Every farmer has lost hundreds of such trees.”

Though fishing is one of the main source of livelihood in the coastal belt, the government is silent on providing help to the fishing community. “It should provide immediate materials like cement roofs, bricks and wooden structures, to help villagers rebuild their houses,” he added.

According to the financial package announced on Wednesday, houses completely destroyed by the cyclonic storm will get up to Rs 1.5 lakh to rebuild. These families will also get Rs 10,000 for buying new clothes and utensils. For agriculture farmland loss, the government has announced Rs 50,000 per hectare.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd