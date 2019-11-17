Amid power tussle with Sena, Fadnavis says ‘Bal Thackeray taught us self-respect’

Amid the ongoing feud with its ally, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday heaped praises on Bal Thackeray, saying the Shiv Sena founder taught the people the value of “self-respect”.

On the occasion of his 7th death anniversary, Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi, “Salutations to our inspiration source, Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary.”

Sharing a video of a speech by Thackeray, he wrote on the micro-blogging site: “Balasaheb taught us the importance of self-respect.”

The BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns over the seat-sharing formula and the post of chief minister in the state ever since the results of the Assembly elections were announced on October 24. The Sena also announced to skip a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) today, ahead of the winter session of Parliament from Monday.

“We will do anything for Balasaheb; the government will be formed. The promise which Uddhav Thackeray made to Balasaheb that there will be a chief minister from Shiv Sena, that will soon become true,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who arrived at Shivaji Park in Mumbai to pay his tributes to the party founder, told reporters.

Besides this, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal also paid tribute to Thackeray at his memorial at the park.

The founder of the Marathi-language newspaper ‘Saamana’, Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya also arrived later to pay obeisance to the late supremo.